Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.38 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

