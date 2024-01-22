Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,684,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

