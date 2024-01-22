Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

