Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.