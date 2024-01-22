Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

