Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 211,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

