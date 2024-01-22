Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

