Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $12,547,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Schneider National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

