Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $99.93 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

