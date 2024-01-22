Zacks Research Weighs in on Prothena Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Prothena Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $561,150. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

