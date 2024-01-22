Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 529 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $1,175,887. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $185.75 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $186.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

