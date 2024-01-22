Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 359 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $212.00 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $221.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.21 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.