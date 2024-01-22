Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $511,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

PIPR opened at $170.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

