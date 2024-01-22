Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

