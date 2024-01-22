Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $78.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.