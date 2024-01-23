292 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $217.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.27 and a 52 week high of $219.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

