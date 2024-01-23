3M Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 33,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 18,975 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Price Performance
MMM stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $123.90.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
