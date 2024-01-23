4,442 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.