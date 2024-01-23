4,606 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,000.

ARM stock opened at 77.11 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 79.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 67.01.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

