5,014 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.