58 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $541.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.60 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.