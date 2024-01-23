6,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

NYSE:EFR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

