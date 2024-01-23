6,000 Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:EFR opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 mid-caps under $20 that Wall Street loves
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Coty turnaround can accelerate in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.