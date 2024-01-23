798 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

