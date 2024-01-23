abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on February 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 196.54 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,800.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.29. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

In other news, insider Mark Florance purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £501.96 ($637.81). Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

