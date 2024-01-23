abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on February 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 196.54 ($2.50) on Tuesday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 183.11 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.01). The firm has a market cap of £330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19,800.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.29.

In other news, insider Mark Florance purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £501.96 ($637.81). Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

