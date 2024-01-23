ACNB (ACNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $394.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

Institutional Trading of ACNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACNB by 88.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACNB by 137.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.