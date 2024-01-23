Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $58,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Acushnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Up 2.7 %

GOLF stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

