Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $283,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

