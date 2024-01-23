Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

