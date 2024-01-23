AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,107,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

