Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

ACI opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

