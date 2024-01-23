Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $67.87, with a volume of 6761756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

