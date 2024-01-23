Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

ALGN stock opened at $271.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.