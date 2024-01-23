Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

