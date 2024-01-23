Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

