Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 229.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after buying an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.