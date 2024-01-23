Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $242.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.