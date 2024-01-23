Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 145.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

