Allworth Financial LP Purchases 412 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

