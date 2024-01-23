Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 5427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

