Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

ALNY opened at $183.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $234.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

