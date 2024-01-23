Alpha Family Trust Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Family Trust increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

