Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 508.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 19,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.