Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 102,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.