Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.