Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

PINE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

