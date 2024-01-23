Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

