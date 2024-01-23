Amarillo National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

