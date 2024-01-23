American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.