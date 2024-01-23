American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

